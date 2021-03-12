Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.60. 7,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,468. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.93. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

