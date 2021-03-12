Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $131.81 and last traded at $131.71, with a volume of 771194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.35.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.