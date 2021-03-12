Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,355,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,764,919 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,158,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 131,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 283,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 261,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 604,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,528,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

