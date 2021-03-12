Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $86,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

FB stock opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

