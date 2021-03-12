Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.41. 415,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.18. The company has a market cap of $752.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

