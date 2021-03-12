FairCoin (FAIR) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $23,778.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001284 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069518 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003624 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

