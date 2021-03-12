Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 11th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 1,213,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,479. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

