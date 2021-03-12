FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Position Cut by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of FARO Technologies worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. 2,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

