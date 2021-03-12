FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Up 163.0% in February

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the February 11th total of 122,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE FST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 381,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22. FAST Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $30,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 430,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

