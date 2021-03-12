Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 745.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 428,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,473. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

