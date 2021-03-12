Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,001 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Fastly worth $64,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 317,839 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. 158,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,583. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.