Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Fastly worth $42,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fastly by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

