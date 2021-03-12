Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Boosted by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Federated Hermes worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.03. 16,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

