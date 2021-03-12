FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

