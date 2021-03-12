FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $350.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $368.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.52.

FDX stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $674,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $140,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

