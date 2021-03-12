FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Trading Down 8.5%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.20. 1,253,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 863% from the average session volume of 130,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

