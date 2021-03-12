Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.08

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.08 and last traded at $124.09, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

