Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERGY opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.