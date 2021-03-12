Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $27,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,093,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,697,000 after buying an additional 86,059 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 828,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,838,000 after buying an additional 36,844 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 460,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $20,644,000.

FHLC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

