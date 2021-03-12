Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,469 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 1.19% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $65,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

