Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan Sells 76,014 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 1,278,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

