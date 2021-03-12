Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

