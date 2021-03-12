Fiona Murdoch Buys 7,000 Shares of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) insider Fiona Murdoch purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,134.00 ($10,810.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

