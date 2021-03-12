First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Trading Up 7.2%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 125,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 58,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

