First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

DHR stock opened at $216.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

