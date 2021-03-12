First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chegg by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,963 shares of company stock valued at $46,775,047 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

