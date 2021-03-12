First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.04 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $539.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.84 and a 200 day moving average of $453.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

