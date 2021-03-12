First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $439.18 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.77 and a 200-day moving average of $481.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

