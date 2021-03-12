First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

