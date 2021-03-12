First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,630 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

