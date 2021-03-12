First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $47.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.47.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,820 shares of company stock worth $2,688,976. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

