First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 68.3% in February

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 11th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,267. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.