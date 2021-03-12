First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the February 11th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 957,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,205. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the period.

