First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the February 11th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.95. 284,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

