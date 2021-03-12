First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. 4,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,706. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

