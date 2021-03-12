First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 11th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,672. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

