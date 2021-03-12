FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

NYSE FE opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

