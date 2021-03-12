FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st.

LON FGP opened at GBX 91.65 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.30. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.85 ($1.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

