FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the February 11th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 542.6 days.

OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $$3.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

