FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the February 11th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 542.6 days.
OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $$3.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
FirstRand Company Profile
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.