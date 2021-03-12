Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $23.00. 9,579,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 18,666,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $5,860,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

