Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.18

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.
Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.
