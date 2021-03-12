Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.18

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Five Point alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Five Point by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,021,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.