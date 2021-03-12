FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $285.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.