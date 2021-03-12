FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report $459.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.33 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $450.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

