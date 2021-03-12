Floor & Decor (FND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – Floor & Decor is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

2/25/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

2/19/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

2/15/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

2/9/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

