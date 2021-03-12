Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $35.53 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $35.53 or 0.00063020 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $101.46 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00460116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00548432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00078221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

