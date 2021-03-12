Flowchain (FLC) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $17,779.45 and approximately $37,798.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00049692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00661630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00025889 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

