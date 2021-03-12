Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Flowserve worth $43,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 209.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $476,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

