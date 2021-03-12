Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $1,158,300.00 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 86,288,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,984,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

