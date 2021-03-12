Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,705 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 47.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,049,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 338,434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 122,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

