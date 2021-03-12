Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.37

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. Research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

